Surinamese brass band for Mash Day

By Anthony Layne

MESSRS RICARDO Yip and Patrick Esejas of Suriname will add a different dimension to the Costume and Float Parade when their band, the Parbo Brass Band, hits the road on Mash Day.

The 35-member band comprises dancers, drummers and a six-piece brass section. According to Esejas, the ensemble grew out of a small “marching band” in a scout troupe, in which he and Yip are senior members.

The two Surinamese visited Guyana recently to finalise arrangements for their participation. They met Director of Culture (ag) Ms Tamika Boatswain, whom they said enthusiastically welcomed their proposal to participate in the event. All arrangements have therefore been completed and their participation is a certainty.

Yip, whose wife is Guyanese, is no stranger to this country, having already visited on numerous occasions. It will, however, be Esejas’s first visit, as it will be for other members of the contingent. Relating their reason for wanting to be part of the event, Esejas said the band has participated in events farther afield, including in Holland and Belgium.

Additionally, they tour French Guiana every year, so why not Guyana, another neighbour?

So, having heard about Mashramani, they decided that it would be a great opportunity for the young members of the band in particular to experience Guyana’s premier cultural event. He said that they will also explore the possibility of conducting tours to Guyana. The contingent is due to arrive today and they are reportedly all agog with excitement.