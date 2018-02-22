‘Satan’ to know fate March 7

-14-year-old girl strangled, drowned in canal

COME March 7, 2018 Magistrate Peter Hugh, presiding at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, is expected to rule on whether a prima facie case has been made out against Alvin Reid, called ‘Satan’ who is accused of killing a 14-year-old girl.

Reid of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is currently undergoing a preliminary inquiry for allegedly killing Malika Hamilton between August 8 and 9, 2016 at Hope, ECD.

The matter is being prosecuted by Corporal David Goodridge.

According to reports, the deceased and the accused were known to each other and on August 8, 2016, they both went to swim at Hope Canal and the teenager was not seen until her body was discovered the following day in the canal.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the teen died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

An investigation was launched and the accused was arrested and charged for the offence of murder.

Reid, who is a known felon, was considered the prime suspect in the murder of the Ann’s Grove girl. Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehal Singh conducted an autopsy on the body of Hamilton and found that she was brutally bludgeoned to her head, strangled and dumped alive in the canal. The second-year Hope Secondary School student died of ‘asphyxiation’, a condition of severe deficiency in the supply of oxygen to the body as a result of abnormal breathing. An example of asphyxia is choking.

The ‘Miss African Calabash 2014’ beauty queen had left her home at Two Friends Village, Ann’s Grove, ECD but never returned. Her body was fished out of the canal the following day, when it was spotted by the canal’s ranger.