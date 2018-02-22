Providence duo remanded on gun, ammo charges

TWO men appeared in a city magistrate court charged with being in possession of an unlicensed gun and ammunition. They two, twenty-six-year old Sherwin Wrights and 21-year-old Akeem Simeron are both of Providence, East Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that on February 20 at Providence, the men had in their possession one .9 mm pistol and 29.9 mm rounds of ammunition.

The Prosecutor objected to bail because of the nature of the offence and the fact that the defendants had knowledge of the firearm and ammunition and had placed them in the ceiling.

The defence attorney stated that other persons occupied the house and that the day when the police entered the house, the defendants had just arrived home.

Both of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were refused bail and remanded to prison by Magistrate Fabayo Azore until March 21.