Efforts to sell baby thwarted by relatives

AN alleged plan crafted a few months ago to sell a newborn was thwarted on Wednesday by concerned relatives of the child.

According to the relatives of the newborn baby girl, a deal was made to sell her to a Surinamese for $1.5M by her father. According to relatives, the parents of the infant have four other children, ranging from 2-12 and are experiencing financial difficulties supporting them, and the addition to the family will only make things worse.

The relatives continued that it was during one of the many rough days that the father, who operates a tractor, was approached at their No.68 Village home by someone from neighbouring Suriname and the father allegedly agreed to sell the child upon birth. This newspaper understands that on the 18th February, the 24-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl and shortly after, the Surinamese showed up with documents that were signed with the intention to deliver payment upon the handing over of the baby which was scheduled on the day of her discharge, Wednesday.

However, relatives got wind of the story and invited the media who notified the relevant authorities. The discharge of the mother was subsequently delayed and an investigation was launched. The mother of the child is now saying they no longer wish to sell the infant and is blaming the father for accepting the deal. Relatives have since come forward and offered to support the infant and her family to avoid the sale.