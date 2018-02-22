CG bandits rob, shoot electrical contractor

An electrical contractor of Enmore/Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Terry Chand, was robbed and shot on Wednesday at Foulis, E.C.D.

He is currently in a stable condition at a private medical institution in Georgetown.

Investigations revealed that the 38-year-old contractor had cashed a $600,000 cheque at a commercial bank on the East Coast of Demerara and proceeded to his worksite located at Foulis, on his motorcycle.

Upon arrival at his destination two men rode up on a CG motorcycle without registration plates, one drew a firearm and shot the contractor behind his head before grabbing a bag with the money and making their escape. Luckily the bullet grazed the contractor behind his head. Investigators retrieved a spent shell at the scene as investigations continue.