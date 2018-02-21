Work on Lindo Creek CoI ongoing

…commission says several persons interviewed, public hearing to begin soon

THOUGH public hearings have been postponed until forward notice, the Commission established to enquire into the 2008 Lindo Creek Massacre is working behind the scenes with relatives of the murdered victims, who have come forward.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI), led by Retired Justice Donald Trotman, was forced to postpone the public hearings which were scheduled to commence last Thursday, February 15, 2018. Hearings were also scheduled for Monday, February 19 and Thursday, February 22 but those were also postponed due to the absence of internal prerequisite arrangements, including transportation arrangements for witnesses or persons of interest.

On Tuesday, the Guyana Chronicle pressed the Commission for answers.

In response, the Commission’s Public Relations Officer, Melanie Morris said that the prerequisite issues are critical to the work of the CoI. These issues which were referred to by Commissioner Trotman are being addressed and public hearings are expected to reconvene shortly. “All other matters relevant and critical to the resumption of public hearings are also being addressed, including, logistical matters relating to witnesses etc,” Morris told this newspaper.

She noted that a number of interviews have been conducted with ‘Persons of Interest,’ and that the Commission has been working closely with family members of the deceased, who have come forward. “In keeping with its Terms of Reference, the Commission has also been examining available documents, interviewing persons and holding in-camera sessions,” Morris added.

In a public notice published in the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, the Commission’s Secretary and Legal Counsel, Keshia Chase said: “Pleased be advised that all Public Hearings by the Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the killing of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong on or about 21ST day of June, 2008, have been postponed until further notice.”

However, Chase noted that the Commission will be accepting original and follow-up statements from interested parties during the life of the Commission, and will be setting subsequent hearings to facilitate the attendance of witnesses.

Last Thursday, four persons were expected to appear before the Commission but one hour after the public hearings were expected to commence, they were a no-show. Commissioner Trotman explained to reporters that the uncertainty of the presence of the relatives of the deceased was among factors that influenced the decision to put the hearing on hold.

He, however, ruled out that the relatives maybe somewhat hesitant to appear before the Commission. “No, I think it is a matter of logistics, transportation, many of them live pretty far out and while we have been in telephonic communication with them, we have not had, in many cases, direct communication with them,” Justice Trotman explained.

The CoI has been established to enquire into the circumstances surrounding the murder of the eight miners at Lindo Creek, Upper Berbice on June 21, 2008 and to report its findings and recommendations to President David Granger.

Leonard Arokium, the owner of the mining camp in which the eight miners were found dead, had long argued that the killings were committed by members of the Joint Services but the police on the other hand had said that the men were murdered by the then Rondell Rawlins alias “Fine Man” gang. Arokium’s son, Dax, 29 and his brother, Cecil called “Brother” were among those killed. Arokium was not among those who were scheduled to speak last Thursday, the Guyana Chronicle has confirmed.

One of the key witnesses, Courtney Wong, in an interview with this newspaper earlier this month, had said that the “truth is out there.”

Courtney Wong – the brother of Clifton Wong who was among the eight miners brutally killed– said news surrounding the massacre had been smeared with lies by political leaders and the security forces, but the CoI will give the world a chance to know the truth – “the full truth” about the incident.

Close to 10 years later, Wong, who had worked along with Arokium at the mining camp as a mechanic, expressed the belief that the men had been killed by the Joint Services.

“I am glad that the truth will be able to come out now,” he told this newspaper.

Wong’s brother had journeyed to the Lindo Creek mining camp in the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice Region to replace him after he had left for Georgetown to conduct business.

He had said that when the time comes, he will testify at the CoI to ensure that justice is served. Wong was among those who had journeyed with the police to Lindo Creek after the discovery was made by Arokium on June 21, 2008.

The CoI Secretariat, in a notice, said all persons wishing to testify are asked to submit statements of their intended testimonies in writing to the commission, prior to their appearing before it. Persons who wish to testify, but may need assistance in composing their witness statements will be assisted by the Commission’s Secretariat and are invited to contact the secretariat at the email address and/or telephone number lindocoi@dps.gov.gy or 227-2292.