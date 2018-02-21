Six allegedly busted with compressed cannabis at Itabali

SIX persons, inclusive of a female, were taken into custody on Monday afternoon by police ranks stationed at the Police checkpoint at Itabali, Puruni Road, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Reports are that the individuals were arrested after the lawmen manning the checkpoint allegedly found a total of 662 grammes of compressed cannabis.

According to the police, 557 grammes of the narcotic were found in a music-box belonging to one of the suspects, whilst the remainder was found hidden inside the vehicle they were in.

A case file has since been forwarded to the DPP for advice in relation to the institution of charges.