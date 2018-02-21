New ECD commander takes aim at rooting out corruption

…talks up service-oriented, intelligence-led policing

NEWLY installed ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara) Commander, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper, says the issue of corruption must be addressed forthwith, and warned ranks under his watch to desist or face the full force of the law.

“My approach would be service-oriented and intelligence-led. I feel it is important for us to provide the quality of service citizens need. This is in keeping with what was asked of us by the Head of State at our recent Police Conference, to ensure that ranks are competent and incorruptible because corruption destroys the fabric of society,” he told the Guyana Chronicle in an exclusive interview.

The commander continued: “Having regard with what is going on in our organisation where our stewardship is being called to question on numerous occasions, the issue of corruption must be addressed forthwith, and those who are inclined to commit atrocities must be dealt with condignly.”

He explained that under his tenure, the police will have a zero tolerance for noise nuisance, drug trafficking and that there will be an increase in raids and vehicular searches. To underscore his point, the commander added that under Section16:01of the Laws of Guyana Policing Act, Chapter 18, it gives the police the mandate to stop, search and detain any vehicle where there is reason to suspect that something has been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Further, Cooper said that the police also have a mandate to stop persons and search them once there is reasonable suspicion that they have committed an offence. The commander is, therefore, requesting the support of the public to ensure that security measures are heightened for their own safety. He noted that `C’ Division is sandwiched between Georgetown and Berbice and as such police ranks must be vigilant and impartial in executing their duties.

“I also want the investigation arm under my command to improve in the division so that proper investigations are done to secure convictions while acknowledging the satisfaction of the victims,” the Senior Superintendent said.

He continued: “Whatever information the public has on illegalities, they can feel free to pass it on to me or my admin team, and this will be dealt with in the strictest and confidential manner in order to maintain a productive relationship to police the division properly.”

Further, he said the community policing aspect of the force will be continued along with partnerships with Non-Governmental Organisations, the business community and all legitimate stakeholders. “I am of the firm view that working together for a common purpose will achieve all goals and I often say that the police alone cannot do it so we are looking forward for the support of member of the public,” the commanding officer said.

Meanwhile, the commander who took up his office on Monday said the issues of congestion on the east coast corridor will also be addressed. Senior Superintendent Cooper, who was also awarded ‘Best Cop’ in Berbice this year, worked as the deputy commander for ‘A’ and ‘B’ Divisions. He also worked in ‘C’ Division for 13 years where he began as a constable and rose to the rank of Assistant Superintendent. He said his knowledge and experience of the division will aid him in his policing mandate.

Snr. Supt. Cooper recently represented Guyana at the 19th United Nations Asia and Far East Institute and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption training programme, held from October 12th to November 16, 2016 at the Japan International Co-operation Agency in Tokyo, Japan.

The programme underscored that it was established that corruption is a major problem in all countries, whether developed or developing, and must be tackled holistically and expeditiously with the power of those in authority. The knowledge gained at the engagement would help investigators and prosecutors to better handle cases of corruption in public procurement.