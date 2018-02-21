The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on Tuesday launched its Mash Band under the theme “Empowering Healthy Living by Living Healthy Lifestyles”.

The ministry’s aim in this year’s celebration is to bring further awareness on the issues that affect the health of Guyanese.

The band will comprise four categories: the King of the Band will focus on the many issues which contribute to mental illness; the Queen of the Band will highlight chronic Non-Communicable Diseases; the Male Individual float will depict Malaria, HIV AIDS and Tuberculosis; and the Female Individual float will feature HPV and Cervical Cancer.

The male and female revellers will be dressed as super heroes portraying the seven departments of the Ministry of Public Health that tackle the various issues affecting the public. The Ministry will use the platform of the Mashramani celebration to encourage Guyanese to live healthier lives. (DPI)