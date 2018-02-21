Ministry of Education final results for children’s Mashramani competitions costume parade, 2018

NO NAME OF SCHOOL NAME OF ITEM PLACE AWARDED PRIZE
1 Smyth Street Nursery Protector of El Dorado. We Came First 1st 1 Trophy

&

$ 100,000

2 Starters Nursery Kaleidoscope 2nd 1 Trophy

&

$ 80,000
3 Lodge Nursery One People, One Nation Celebrating our Liquid Gold 3rd 1 Trophy

&

$ 60,000
4 Head Start Nursery Celebration of Our People, Their Journey to Guyana 4th 1 Trophy
 PRIMARY BANDS
5 Graham’s Hall Primary Guyana Arapaima 1st 1 Trophy

&

$ 120,000
6 North Georgetown Primary Frolic In the Sun 2nd 1 Trophy

&

$ 100,000
7 St Anne’s Primary Pollination 3rd 1 Trophy

&

$ 80,000
8 St Ambrose Protection for Your Financial Reputation 4th 1 Trophy
 SECONDARY BANDS
9 South Ruimveldt Secondary Transcending Guyana’s Musical Legacy 1st 1 Trophy

&

$ 120,000
10 Tutorial High Creativity Giving Identity to Society 2nd 1 Trophy

&

$ 100,000
11 St John’s College Guyana the Ultimate Tourism Destination 3rd 1 Trophy

&

$ 80,000
12 Kingston Secondary Recycling and Upcycling 4th 1 Trophy
13 Hinterland Scholarship Students Celebration of Our Culture 1st 1 Trophy

&

$ 100,000

14 National School of Dance Easter Fest Through the Eyes of a Child 2nd 1 Trophy

&

$ 80,000
15 Craft Production & Design With Craft We Shall Celebrate, When Integrated Guyana Remains Great 3rd 1 Trophy

&

$ 60,000
16 Open Doors Centre Celebrating Our Cultures Organisation and Festivals 4th 1 Trophy
 INDIVIDUAL PRESENTATION
17 Jaden Brooms The World’s Beauty 1st 1 Trophy

 
18 Oshay Roberts Education Technology 2nd 1 Trophy

 
 REGIONAL PRESENTATION
19 Region # 3 – Essequibo Islands, West Demerara Celebration and Cooperation Through Diversification and Protection 1st 1 Trophy

 
20 Region # 2 From the Farm to the Pot 2nd 1 Trophy

 
21 Region 6 Rice Ah We Ting 48 and Still Celebrating 3rd 1 Trophy

 
22 Region # 4 Sustaining Development Through Quality Education, Leadership Enterprise & Cooperation 4th 1 Trophy

