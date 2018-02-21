Ministry of Education final results for children’s Mashramani competitions costume parade, 2018

|NO
|NAME OF SCHOOL
|NAME OF ITEM
|PLACE AWARDED
|PRIZE
|1
|Smyth Street Nursery
|Protector of El Dorado. We Came First
|1st
|1 Trophy
&
$ 100,000
|2
|Starters Nursery
|Kaleidoscope
|2nd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 80,000
|3
|Lodge Nursery
|One People, One Nation Celebrating our Liquid Gold
|3rd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 60,000
|4
|Head Start Nursery
|Celebration of Our People, Their Journey to Guyana
|4th
|1 Trophy
|PRIMARY BANDS
|5
|Graham’s Hall Primary
|Guyana Arapaima
|1st
|1 Trophy
&
$ 120,000
|6
|North Georgetown Primary
|Frolic In the Sun
|2nd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 100,000
|7
|St Anne’s Primary
|Pollination
|3rd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 80,000
|8
|St Ambrose
|Protection for Your Financial Reputation
|4th
|1 Trophy
|SECONDARY BANDS
|9
|South Ruimveldt Secondary
|Transcending Guyana’s Musical Legacy
|1st
|1 Trophy
&
$ 120,000
|10
|Tutorial High
|Creativity Giving Identity to Society
|2nd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 100,000
|11
|St John’s College
|Guyana the Ultimate Tourism Destination
|3rd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 80,000
|12
|Kingston Secondary
|Recycling and Upcycling
|4th
|1 Trophy
|NO
|NAME OF SCHOOL
|NAME OF ITEM
|PLACE AWARDED
|PRIZE
|13
|Hinterland Scholarship Students
|Celebration of Our Culture
|1st
|1 Trophy
&
$ 100,000
|14
|National School of Dance
|Easter Fest Through the Eyes of a Child
|2nd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 80,000
|15
|Craft Production & Design
|With Craft We Shall Celebrate, When Integrated Guyana Remains Great
|3rd
|1 Trophy
&
$ 60,000
|16
|Open Doors Centre
|Celebrating Our Cultures Organisation and Festivals
|4th
|1 Trophy
|INDIVIDUAL PRESENTATION
|17
|Jaden Brooms
|The World’s Beauty
|1st
|1 Trophy
|18
|Oshay Roberts
|Education Technology
|2nd
|1 Trophy
|REGIONAL PRESENTATION
|19
|Region # 3 – Essequibo Islands, West Demerara
|Celebration and Cooperation Through Diversification and Protection
|1st
|1 Trophy
|20
|Region # 2
|From the Farm to the Pot
|2nd
|1 Trophy
|21
|Region 6
|Rice Ah We Ting 48 and Still Celebrating
|3rd
|1 Trophy
|22
|Region # 4
|Sustaining Development Through Quality Education, Leadership Enterprise & Cooperation
|4th
|1 Trophy