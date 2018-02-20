Young pannists set Pan-o-rama ablaze

Story and photos by Vishani Ragobeer

IT was a rapturous scenario on Sunday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall as 13 bands competed for bragging rights in three categories for the Mashramani Pan-o-rama steelpan competition.

The competition got underway with the Small Youth Band category, where all the bands had to play a steelpan rendition of any Adrian Dutchin song. The ‘Rising Stars’ from the Diamond Secondary School set the mood with an energetic rendition but it was the West Demerara Secondary School that really stole the show right from the start. It was undeniable that they would score the top spot in this category.

Dolphin Secondary came close to upstaging West Demerara but had to settle for second place, while President’s College was able to send the crowd wild with their performance of Dutchin’s “Jook”, but copped third place.

With no vacant seat in sight and patrons lining every available space, the pressure was definitely on for the Large Youth Band Category.

Last year, the North Ruimveldt Multilateral School was forced to settle for third place but decided this time around that it was time to reclaim their spot at the top.

They entered the floor in what could be described as a ‘Mash procession’, dancing with masqueraders and flanked by models waving their school’s flag and the Golden Arrowhead. When they began playing, it was difficult to even hear one’s own voice as the sounds coming from the pans clashed with the screams and chants of the crowd. While fervently playing their piece, the models mesmerised the crowd and perhaps the judges with their flag routines.

At the end of their performance the crowd erupted with a chanting of “Multi! Multi! Multi!.” With such a performance it was no surprise that they eased their way to first place. The neatly-dressed Pan Wave Academy settled for third place behind the brightly-coloured Bishops’ High School, another crowd favourite. Hanai Ben Lewi, who won the Senior Steelpan Soloist title a few days ago, was the energetic director for the Bishops’ band that the crowd favoured because of his antics.

And finally, with the last three bands left to compete in the Large Band category, all heads were glued to the floor as the Parkside, the Guyana Police and the National School of Music Steel Orchestras began preparing to play. The Parkside Orchestra performed first and put on quite a show as they pranced all around but skillfully stayed glued to their pans. In the first line of players was Ben Lewi who drew all the attention to himself through his antics, again.

But the Parkside Orchestra was outplayed by both of the other bands. The ‘All-black’ Police Force Band with their director bedecked in ‘all-white’, won the crowd’s favour as the spectators made siren sounds throughout, but it was the National School of Music with their elaborate costumes and myriad of supplementary musical instruments that stole the first place.

“We want music!” chanted the pan players from the National School of Music upon their arrival onto the floor and coupled with their energetic routine it aptly ended the formal part of the night’s performances.

Following the announcement of the results, the night ended with a cacophony of pan melodies punctuated by shrieks of jubilation from the winners and supporters alike. Some spectators descended from their seats on the stands and scurried onto the floor to take a quick selfie or video the North Ruimveldt Band playing their celebratory song.

When they were finished, it was the National School of Music Steel Orchestra’s turn to play their celebratory rendition and the crowd was with them all the way.

This year’s Pan-o-rama competition was sponsored to the tune of $2.8M by Republic Bank which has been doing so for the past decade.