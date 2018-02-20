Questions raised over the National School of Music’s participation at Pan-o-rama

A FINALIST in this year’s Mashramani Pan-o-rama Steel Pan Competition is alleging that the national contest was unfair and involved a serious case of conflict of interest.

Although the group came in second in the large band category when the finals were held on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, members believe that they should have placed first, ahead of the National School of Music–which was declared the winner for the third consecutive time.

Outraged over the judges’ decision, Michael Smith – the instructor of the group and his colleague, Troy Roberts, opted to make their concerns known.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Smith, who has been playing steel pan for 47 years and is no stranger to the Pan-o-rama Steel Pan Competition, is alleging that the contest has become tainted over the years.

Although his All-black band won the crowd’s favour with spectators making siren sounds throughout, it was the National School of Music which scored the first place, and Smith said there is a reason for that. He pointed out that the annual Mashramani Pan-o-rama Steel Pan Competition is organised and facilitated by the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport from which the judges are closely associated.

Also, the National School Music also falls under that department. “You can’t get a band in the competition from the ministry and the judges are from the same ministry, I feel it is a conflict of interest,” Smith posited.

In addition, Smith is contending that the National School of Music breached the rules of the competition. “Before they played, they know they bring first, they go in front of the judges and dance, when the rules say you can’t dance in front the judges before you go to the pan, and that is not fair.

For three years, they winning, and we all know why because the judges are from the Ministry,” he contended. According to Smith, the winner of the competition lacked originality. Troy Roberts another band member also complained bitterly, arguing that it is unfair for the ministry to have a band in the competition that is organised and judged by that same ministry.

The National School of Music was awarded first place in the competition followed by the Guyana Police Force Band and the Parkside Steel Orchestra. Attempts to solicit a comment from the Mashramani Co-ordinator Andrew Tyndall, who was integrally involved in the Pan-o-rama competition were unsuccessful.