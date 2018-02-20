Main suspect in Plaisance shooting, robbery arrested

THE Police on Sunday arrested one of the prime suspects who allegedly shot a minibus driver at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday evening.

Investigators nabbed 32-year-old Kevin “Orwin” Peters, at Sparendaam, ECD. Peters who is a welder, is a resident of the said village.

On Friday, minibus driver Alfred Braithwaite, 37, of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, was shot and chopped about his body by three men, two of whom had guns and the other a cutlass. They reportedly also relieved him of $14,000.

The victim, who was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital is said to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Police are still hunting for the other two suspects known as `Bang’ and ‘Juvenile’.

The injured man had told the police that on Friday evening, he was standing in front of a Superbet shop when the suspects approached and demanded money and because he refused, he was shot in the right leg.

Braithwaite further alleged that after being shot he rushed into his minibus number BVV 7712, which was nearby, and secured himself. The men, however, pursued him and proceeded to damage the windscreens and windows of the minibus. They also inflicted a wound to the right side of his face.