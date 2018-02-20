Boy, 15, committed for murder of top cop’s brother

THE Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the death of Hymant Persaud, brother of Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud came to an end on Monday with the committal of a 15-year-old boy to the High Court for the capital offence of murder.

The teen was committed by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore who ruled that a sufficient case was made out against the teen for him to stand trial at the High Court before a judge and jury.

The charge alleged that the teen on February 19, 2017 at Stabroek Market Square, killed 51 year-old Persaud.

Reports indicate that Hymant Persaud was on a ‘drinking spree’ in the vicinity of the market when he was joined by a female, after which he was reportedly lured to a washroom in the area.

The 51-year-old was reportedly attacked by two men and stabbed with a knife by one of the perpetrators. The robbers relieved him of his money and other valuables before making their escape. Persaud was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The 15-year-old was positively identified by a witness during an identification parade held by the police.