Soldier allegedly robs chief prison officer

A GUYANA Defence Force (GDF) corporal and another suspect were taken into custody following an investigation into alleged robbery under arms, committed on a 43-year-old chief prison officer on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the robbery occurred on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) by four males, one of whom was armed with a knife.

A cell phone and $40,000 in cash were reportedly taken from the victim who was standing on the road awaiting transportation to his Hyde Park, Timehri, EBD residence, when the suspects pounced and robbed him at knifepoint.

One of the suspects in custody reportedly returned the prison officer’s property and statements were taken by the police as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, ranks of a mobile patrol in ‘A’ Division acting on information visited a location at Back Road, Soesdyke, EBD about 04:20hrs and arrested a truck driver after he was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol with 10 live rounds.

The 27-year-old suspect of Adams Road, Soesdyke, is being processed for court.