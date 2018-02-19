Brandon Harding is new ‘Soca King’

– Vanilla, Diana Chapman and “Lil Colwyn” wrap up top four

HE came, he saw, he conquered! Linden’s Brandon Harding, a pre-competition favourite, lived up to his own expectations and easily walked away with the Carib Soca Monarch title and the $1.5M first-place prize when the winner was announced in the wee-hours of Sunday morning.

Mellissa “Vanilla” Roberts’ “We run things” track was good enough for second place, while Lindeners Diana Chapman and Colwin “Lil Colwyn” Blair finished third and fourth respectively.

Ten contestants took the stage at Durban Park, but at 23:00 hrs, when the competition started, no one else really mattered to the large crowd that had gathered, so rich was Harding’s performance.

Prior to the competition, Harding’s track, “Alive”, an infectious and euphonious song that speaks about positivity and rising above challenges, was probably the most played song on the local airwaves, with many declaring it a winner.

However, it was his performance that had everyone rocking (for just over seven minutes) as the Golden Arrowhead waved with the chorus being repeated word for word by the crowd.

Harding, who hails from Coomacka (a predominantly Amerindian community in Linden), enjoyed full support from his hometown, but his song was so well received, the entire Durban Park moved, even some of his stage rivals.

Well known for winning the 2011 GTT Jingle and Song Competition, Harding also threw some jabs at the other competitors, declaring himself the winner and based on the crowd’s response, they too agreed.

Meanwhile, up next was Jonathan “Lil Red” King with “Water Paint and Powder”, but maybe the crowd was still buzzing over Brandon’s performance and did not receive King’s time on stage.

Diana Chapman followed with “Get Ready” and the crowd responded favourably, but as good as her performance was it was nowhere close to Harding’s. To many, it was certainly way better than Vanilla’s performance of “We run Things”.

Just two points separated the two at the end of the evening, when the judges tabulated the scores. Chapman scored 403 points, compared to Vanilla’s score of 405 points.

Colwin “Lil Colwyn” Blair, who scored 371.5 points to take up the fourth spot was solid on stage and in the future, should be a force to be reckoned with. Though it was his first time in the competition, he seemed comfortable and enjoyed good crowd support, but, like the others before and after him, Harding’s opening act was too solid.

Alisha “Sasha Melody” Hamid and her “Love Off” track also enjoyed plenty airplay locally and overseas, but her delivery of the Groovy Soca song was not good enough to arouse the crowd or earn her a top spot.

Shellon “Fluffy” Gally, Roshanna Fraser, Samantha Grant and Young Bill Rogers also took the stage, but their showings were borderline boring and were not good enough to challenge for a position.

Speaking to reporters after being crowned local Soca King, Harding thanked Ansa McAl for restoring the Soca Monarch Competition, and pledged his continued support.

He also thanked those who supported him throughout his career, especially the people of Linden.