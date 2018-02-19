AFC agrees to contest LGE with APNU

– but reaffirms decision to review Cummingsburg Accord

THE National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Alliance For Change (AFC) has taken a decision to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) with its coalition partner, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), but reinforced its decision to have the Cummingsburg Accord reviewed and strengthened.

In a statement on Sunday, the AFC said the decision to contest the LGE as a coalition was taken when the NEC met for its first quarterly meeting on Saturday, February 18.

However, the alliance said its decision is subject to the mutual resolution of a set of issues put forward by the AFC.

Its leader Raphael Trotman has been mandated to write leader of the APNU – President David Granger, stating the party’s position on the issues of concern.

“The time frame for a resolution and an agreement with APNU is the end of April 2018,” the AFC stated, while adding that it is cognisant that there are areas in the relationship that are working well and others that need to be examined and strengthened.

Additionally, the AFC stated that “the recommendations from AFC’s review of the Cummingsburg Accord will be pursued with APNU with a view to strengthening and enforcing the accord, not just for Local Government Elections but particularly for the 2020 General Elections, which members saw as the bigger picture.”

The alliance has already identified a team to discuss these areas of concern with APNU.

February 14, 2018, marked three years since the AFC entered into an agreement with the APNU to contest the 2015 General and Regional Elections – a move which proved victorious for both parties.

On the anniversary of the Cummingsburg Accord, President Granger said that the AFC had several options – proceed with the accord as it is, allow it to expire at 2020, or make a request for a meeting.

From all indications, the AFC has selected the third option, which would allow them to meet with the APNU with the expectation of having the accord reviewed.

Meanwhile, the NEC extended warm wishes for a speedy recovery of Prime Minister Nagamootoo.