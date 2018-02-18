Dear Editor,

For quite a time now I have been seeing personally, the blatant abuse of the law by those appointed to uphold it. Many of the young men and women that are in the Guyana Police Force and the City Constabulary, seem ignorant of the law that they are supposed to uphold and untrained to deal with certain matters, especially in the public which resulted to cause them to take matter into their own hands. Sadly, some resulted to great embarrassment and sometimes death, while they are untouched and continue with their lawless ways. I wonder if the rush to put them out in the streets without proper training is the cause of their embarrassing actions.

Editor, on Monday 12th February at the Leonora Magistrate Court I was able to witness the sitting magistrate dismissing a charge brought against a driver. Facts of the matter are that the vehicle the driver was driving had expired documents, the vehicle belongs to the driver’s sister and whose name is on the registration.

Now the driver was taken into the station and charged even though he had the correct documents in the car and the police refuse to allow him or his father to get them. When he displays it to the court the magistrate dismiss the case. Had that errant officer look into the matter, the driver or the court’s time would not have been wasted and instead the police could have been doing something else worthwhile. Do the senior officers follow up on charges made by the junior officers and would they be disciplined for their embarrassing actions? Why is this nonsense continuing? We are going nowhere with these ignorant bullies.

Regards,

Sahadeo Bates