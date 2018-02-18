Truck driver killed in freak accident

A TRUCK driver met his demise when the vehicle he was driving experienced mechanical problems and turned turtle on the 14 Miles Potaro Road on Friday.

Dead is Kevon Sauers, 30, of Kwakwani, Berbice River Front.

Reports indicate that the motor lorry, GSS 6366, attached to motor trailer TRR 5291, was driven by Sauers.

In the vehicle was porter Clifton Charles Rodriques. It is reported that the men were transporting timber and, while descending a hill, the vehicle developed mechanical problems, resulting in the driver losing control.

The vehicle turned turtle and ended up on the left hand side of the road where the driver was pinned down, leaving him motionless.

Police visited the scene Saturday as investigations continue.