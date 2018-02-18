Taxi driver caught with stolen items

TWO persons are in police custody after they were intercepted with stolen items on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara, on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the men allegedly broke into a storeroom owned by a 50- year-old Timehri Base Road, East Bank Demerara resident.

Police said at about 13:40hrs, the car, a taxi HC 2689, was intercepted with the stolen articles which includes an electrical saw, six block-making and spindle mouldings, and an engine for a water pump.

The driver, 24, of Kuru Kururu , Soesdyke- Linden Highway and a 22-year-old Soesdyke resident who was an occupant in the vehicle, are in custody assisting with the investigation.