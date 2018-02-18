FEBRUARY IS AFRICAN HISTORY MONTH

ON December 17, 2018 ACDA began the 25th year of its work of “Seeking an all-round improvement of the African presence, both in quality and in all aspects of life and in this way to influence for the better the quality of life in Guyana.” As a result of our anniversary, ACDA’s Theme for 2018 is “Celebrating 25 years of Activism, Community Development and Servant Leadership.”

Black History Month was started in 1925 by a Harvard-trained historian, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who observed that in all the educational institutions he had attended no mention was made of African Peoples contribution to the world history. Dr. Woodson believed that unless something was done to rescue African people from history’s oversight, we would have become a “negligible factor in the thought of the world. ACDA joins with Dr. Carter G. Woodson when he stated that there is no such thing as African History, what is called African History is really “the missing pages of world history”

ACDA cordially invites you to our African History Month programmes at the AKWAABA (Welcome) Centre. Some of our programmes planned are: The UJAMAA Challenge where young entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful business persons.

Monetary prizes will be awarded. Preparation of CV workshops and CV writing training in schools for school leavers; Movie at the Princess Cinema for participants in the Aviation programme; Final presentation of “Know Thyself Projects”; Prize-giving ceremony of the Awareness with Action and Knowledge for Employment (AWARE) Project; African Historical Exhibition; Lectures; Film Shows & presentations.

The exhibition is open to the general public on Monday-Friday from 10:00hrs- 16:00hrs and Saturdays from 10:00hrs-14:00hrs For further information: contact ACDA at 225-8420 or write to guyacda@gmail.com