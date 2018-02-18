BEYOND THE RUNWAY’S FIRST ANNIVERSARY

I HAD an extremely busy but productive week with the WOMEN IN BUSINESS activities and a wine tasting and book signing evening at the Lusignan Golf Course. That venue is so perfect for classy events and the young Jazz musician Roy Stuart certainly added to the supplicated ambience that was created.

If you are excited to experience an event there, save March 4 for a Tea Party and Fashion Show as one of the events for women’s month.

This column is special today because we are observing our one-year anniversary for BEYOND THE RUNWAY in the “Pepperpot Magazine” and I decided to publish a compilation book to mark this significant milestone.

The book will be launched on Amazon on February 22 with free downloads. I encourage you to tell a friend and visit the Beyond the Runway FB page for the link.

Thank you to all the persons who have supported me through the year and my gift to you is a preview of the Synopsis, Acknowledgment and Dedication. I appreciate you and will also be sharing the cover with you.

SYNOPSIS

COMPILATION – Beyond The Runway will feature 40 awe-inspiring short stories that will stimulate you to go the extra mile. Beyond The Runway, the column is celebrating one year and I extracted some of the most intriguing, motivating and mind-blowing featured stories to share with you. I’m certain there’s a story that will resonate with everyone no matter where you live or where you’re from. Stories that will show how a little effort can take you from ordinary to extraordinary. Join me as we continue this beautiful journey called “Life BeyondThe Runway”.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

I was working on completing Beyond The Runway “Inspiring lives through fashion” which tells the story of my fashion journey for over two decades. I diverted again to a different concept, Compilation, Beyond the Runway. As I celebrate one year since I started writing the column Beyond The Runway for the Guyana Sunday Chronicle, I decided to celebrate my one year anniversary in style.

I must thank a few persons who were instrumental in me starting a column in the “Pepperpot” section of the Chronicle; Godfrey Wray, Nigel Williams and Shauna Jemmott. Jasmaine Payne, it is great working with you. A special thank you to Richard Young for the Foreword and for the creative concept for the cover and Shiv Dindyal for making it a reality. Thank you to my assistant and baby sister who helped in compiling the articles, Denielle John.

To Kathy Kidd and KIDD Marketing who keep inspiring me from behind the curtains. To Eldiclia for the Spanish translation, you are a sweetheart. For all the persons who sent me messages and met me in person and told me how much the column has impacted their lives, you all are the reason I got to one year and I celebrate you. May God continue to guide and bless us all as we continue this journey called “Life Beyond The Runway”.

DEDICATION

I dedicate this book to Guyanese who are living in Guyana and around the world as we celebrate Mashramani (celebration after hard work) on February 23, in observation of our 48th Republic Anniversary.

May we use this unique celebration to bridge the gaps and think seriously about the words in our Motto: One People, One Nation, One Destiny

Send us a message on to our FB page or beyondtherunway1@gmail.com telling us your favorite stories of the year. Continue to join us every week as we continue this beautiful journey call life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.