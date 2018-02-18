AG’s Chambers disclaim knowledge of original documents in Keisha Chase case

THE Attorney General’s Chambers has said that searches conducted by the police have confirmed that it does not have the original case file in its possession for the Police v Keisha Chase case.

When Magistrate Allan Wilson dismissed the death by dangerous driving charge filed against Attorney Keisha Chase late last month for an accident that occurred two years ago, it was reported that the absence of the original case file, which was expected to be produced by the Chambers, was one of the primary factors.

But the Attorney General’s Chambers denied the claim. “The police verified that after an examination of the file and statements, only copies of statements and not originals were attached to the pleadings in the Chambers of the Attorney General and further, no accident booklet was in our possession,” the Chambers stated.

It was made clear that the system that exists allows for only copies of police files to be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers when there is a civil matter filed in the High Court in relation to a criminal charge and not the original.

“The Chambers of the Attorney General do not conduct criminal prosecutions and as such, would have no useful purpose in uplifting or keeping in its possession the original files in these matters,” the Chambers emphasised.

“In the circumstances, we refute any assertion, implied or expressed, that we are in any way responsible or connected in any form or manner for the disappearance of any statement or booklet in the matter of the Police v Keisha Chase,” the Chambers further added.

In chronicling the events that took place prior to the ruling, the Chambers pointed out that a High Court civil motion was filed in May of 2016 in relation to the matter of Police v Keisha Chase and conduct was then given to Prithima Kissoon the former Deputy Solicitor General on June 14, 2016.

“All pleadings were closed in the matter and submissions filed in the matter by Ms. Kissoon during August 2016. The matter was later given to Ms Noble, senior legal adviser, to attend a court sitting on the 30th August, 2016, where the matter was adjourned for decision. Mrs J. Edghill-Stuart was assigned the matter to go for the said decision in August 2017. On the 28th August, 2017, the decision was rendered. The Order Nisi was discharged,” the Chambers summarised.

It recalled that it was in the latter part of 2017 that a call was made to the Chambers asking for any documentation in respect of the matter and a file containing photocopied statements was found in Kissoon’s filing cabinet. That file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions immediately, the Chambers noted.

Subsequently, an officer called from the Director of Public Prosecutions asking for an additional documentation which was a booklet, however after extensive searches this was not found in the Chambers, the AG’s Chambers said.