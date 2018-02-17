Vendor remanded for attempted murder of cousin

A 26-year-old market vendor was on Friday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of attempted murder.

Lisa Bobb was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on February 14 at Royal Drive, Campbellville, she wounded Crystal Bobb with intent to commit murder.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that the victim is the cousin of the defendant and that she is still hospitalised.

The magistrate remanded the unrepresented woman to prison until March 3.