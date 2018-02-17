By Leroy Smith

– Brigadier West urges Joint Services ranks to avoid bad company

– says no proof of increase in illegal activities by members

HEAD of the Joint Services and Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Patrick West is calling on lawmen to shun ‘evil’ companions, even as he challenges the view that there has been an increase in illegal activities by these individuals.

He however did not seek to defend the perceived unconventional behaviour of some members of the joint services and urged that they choose their friends and associates wisely, as that too can see them being labelled in a certain manner. During an interview with this newspaper, West said that members of the Joint Services must always remember their roles and their functions and the need to ensure that everything they do adds value to their own lives and the organisation they serve. “We have to be able to guard our gates constantly by interacting and reminding our members as to what should be their roles in this society and how they should conduct themselves and treat with each other. They should also understand the need to keep proper friends and relationships to be able to uplift the standards of the joint services and themselves.”

In recent times policemen, soldiers and even prison officers have been caught up in illegal activities. Some of them have already been placed before the courts. West said each service is mandated by virtue of their responsibilities to issue stern warnings to their members and if those members are guilty of certain actions, they must face the consequences for their “sins”.

President David Granger, speaking at the Police Officers’ conference on Thursday, alluded to corruption in the force, saying that the surge of corruption in the security forces, criminal violence, execution-style killings and the failure to eradicate narco-trafficking are interrelated; and during the Jagdeo-era killings or “Troubles” (2002-2009), instead of trying to cure the causes, the then government was more concerned with concealing the symptoms of crime. President Granger said the Force cannot change if the old attitudes persist, noting that the causes of the eruption and the continuation of the criminal violence in this period of Guyana’s history must be ascertained if society is to understand the factors, features and forces which led to such unprecedented levels of violence in this small state and to prevent a recurrence. He said that communities should be free from criminal activities and children must be nurtured in a safe environment.

“Our young people must be protected from the dangers of drug use. Citizens must be able to move around their communities free from the fear of crime. Citizens must be safeguarded from attacks on their persons and property. They must be safe at home, at work, on the street and at play.” He said too that a Force which is contaminated by corruption cannot safeguard the security of citizens. “Service in the Force must be based on the values of commitment, competence and incorruptibility.”

General population

Meanwhile, Brigadier West stated that in looking at the conduct of lawmen, one needs to take into consideration that the members of the security agencies are taken from the general population which makes them no different from the ordinary citizens. He however was quick to point out that by virtue of them joining the disciplined forces, a certain level of conduct and professional behaviour pattern is expected of them. “We are taken from the general population and persons would be enticed and in some instances compromise themselves and based on those realities, some of those persons fall prey to those seductions and whenever those things are discovered, they have to be dealt with in the manner that they should be,” West pointed out.

Speaking specifically to what goes on in the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier West said that they have values and standards which they intend to continue enforcing on their ranks at every level. According to the Joint Services head, he is aware that similar codes are taught to members of the other agencies, but reiterated that being seduced and enticed by those bent on committing criminal activities will continue to take place every now and again. The notion of social media was also referred to as the chief-of-staff sought to explain what may be responsible for the general perception that there is an increase in illegal activities among members of the Joint Services. “I would not say there is an increase, I know that because of social media we have these things being promoted and shared by numerous persons at the same time or different persons at one time, so I cannot say there is an increase without the proper data; but it looks alarming with the sharing by multiple persons,” the Joint Services head stated. President Granger is hopeful that the British-funded security sector reform will strengthen partnerships between the Force and communities and also reform some of the ranks within the various services.