Nothing worse than what Jagdeo wanted to do

Dear Editor,

IT was drawn to my attention yesterday, a letter written by former president Donald Ramotar which suggested that no one in the coalition government could call anyone in the opposition unpatriotic.

He was commenting on an advertisement that was placed in local newspapers during last week, calling on investors to take their money and resources elsewhere. This happened during the oil conference at the Marriott Hotel. Mr. Ramotar cited a few instances where he accused the then opposition, which is now in government, of being unpatriotic itself when it cut budgets for some ministries during his presidency from 2011-15.

Maybe in the world in which he exists, he could so deem such open and transparent action in Parliament, the highest forum in the land, as unpatriotic, despite the fact that it was a legitimate exercise done by parliamentarians against a government which was widely seen as corrupt and law- breaking.

But please, Mr. Ramotar, take cognisance of one simple confession at the highest levels of government and the state. This has to do with your boss and father-giver, Mr Bharrat Jagdeo.

He recently confessed of plans to give away a portion of our sea space to Venezuela just to get the Venezuelans off our backs and to settle the claim to Guyana. For me as a highly patriotic Guyanese, that amounts to the worst case of betrayal of the Cooperative Republic. And just think about who it came from? None other than the man who was the head of state of this nation for more than a decade. He almost gave away a piece of our sea space just to appease and make nice with Venezuela. He said so in his own words.

And not once did he consult with Guyanese. We could have woken up one morning and learned that our cartographers were working to redraw the map to include the space given to Venezuela. Luckily things changed at the last elections.

So respectfully Mr Ramotar, nothing could be worse than that astonishing confession by Mr Jagdeo on the Venezuela issue. Absolutely nothing.

Regards

Earl Hamilton