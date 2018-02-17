No let up in keeping the environment clean

SHORTLY after the APNU+AFC administration took office, there was what can be likened to widespread civic action by government, business and individuals, to improve our physical environs.

This saw the de-bushing of Le Repentir Cemetery, cleaning of alleyways, gutters, canals, and de-bushing of embankments. There has also been the refurbishing of structures and landmarks, such as the 1966 Independence Arch at Brickdam and the construction of a new arch on entering Georgetown from the southern point at Agricola. Visitors over this period had nothing but praises for the change in physical appearance and offered encouraging words for those involved and the country at large.

Having embarked on such a massive rehabilitation programme, which was supported in spirit and physical participation by citizens in their respective areas, it was reasonable to expect continuation of such activities. Presently, as persons look around it can be seen that areas once cleaned are again falling into disrepair. In Georgetown, where Le Repentir Cemetery falls under the management of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council, it was not so long ago overtaken by overgrown bushes, until recently work was done to clean it up and a decision by City Hall to spend some $100M annually to maintain the burial ground.

However, on some of the streets and roadsides, shrubs are growing on the waste left there, having been removed from the gutters and drains during the clean-up exercise. These are hazards as they impede vision and free flow of movement for users of the road. Despite the national attention given regarding the clean-up, we still see the practice of dumping garbage outside of designated areas and receptacles. For instance, during the Jubilee celebrations back in May 2016, waste receptacles were placed along Regent Street from Vlissingen Road to Avenue of the Republic. A visit to this area presently would see that those receptacles have been removed and the practice of throwing waste along the street and in the drains has re-commenced.

Where people are concerned about theirs and the society’s image, efforts have to be made to demonstrate that the clean-up exercise was not merely a spurt or for an occasion, but that of a preferred way of life. In the absence of a programme to maintain the work done, it lends to the impression that the society can only build and construct, but lacks capacity or interest to maintain. Avoiding such perception requires continued collaboration among stakeholders.

Activities such as the cleaning and mowing of lawns, disposal of garbage and maintenance of the shoulders of parapets and gutters can be addressed through the establishment of Community/Neighbourhood Associations, with the authority of putting systems in place to hold members accountable to maintain their surroundings and the community. The activities of such associations can be integrated within the local government authorities. Improvement and maintenance may require developing incentive regimes such as tax reduction for communities, based on performance and laws that can be used as penalty for those who keep their propertied/rented environs unkempt.

Governments — national, regional and local – have to play a more active role in helping with maintenance which can be done in many ways, equally as improving aesthetics, employment and economic opportunities. Government can look into the area of having roads and bridges adopted by the business community, civic-minded organisations or individuals. Landscaping is another aspect of maintenance and also a boost to aesthetics. Flowers and shrubbery can be planted along the roadways, and in the medians of the East Bank and East Coast roads. Growing more trees positively impact the air we breathe, environment and climate change. At a community level, there can be competitions and prizes awarded for the best garden, or best-kept yard. This is an incentive that will motivate the people to think and act in a particular manner. Very often, where a solution–driven approach is taken to matters within our scope or responsibility, it will be realised that in some instances it requires small actions to make significant impact on our lives. This is one such instance and it is hoped that the relevant authorities can appreciate the wisdom and necessity of tackling this issue soonest.