NA Town Council shuts down illegal morgue

THE New Amsterdam municipality was forced to close an unauthorised morgue, which housed the Inshallah Funeral home that offered services primarily for Muslims.

The Town Council said the business place did not have approval to offer such a service.

In a notice which was posted on the door of the entity and seen by this newspaper, members were informed that effective November 1, 2017, the Inshallah Funeral Parlour would commence operations at New Amsterdam, Berbice. The service is intended to ensure that the rights of the Muslim deceased are honoured and respected and that Muslim females are handled by females only. According to the notice, facilities include transportation, preparation of the Muslim body for burial by competent and reliable Muslim males and females, and storage of bodies when necessary.

Further, the document listed several representatives within the West Coast, New Amsterdam, East Canje, East Bank and Corentyne all areas in Berbice. While the document was not signed, the letterhead indicates it was from the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana, at Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown. However, Acting Town Clerk Ms Merlyn Henry told this newspaper that the municipality did not receive any plan from the organisation to conduct such a business. “No approval was given. Council cannot give permission without a plan and the necessary documentation. So with no approval given, the building was ordered closed,” Henry emphasised.

Henry recalled that during November, she was informed that a mortuary was being operated at the now abandoned RVC Private School. However, efforts to confirm it proved futile as the building was always padlocked when visits were made. According to her, it was during that period when the remains of a human skeleton were discovered in a clump of bushes in the compound. Again, checks were made to determine whether the mortuary was operable, but again the checks proved futile.

The health inspector was instructed to investigate, but information was not forthcoming. During a visit to Savannah Park Housing Scheme, earlier this month, residents of that community had complained of an odour emanating from the interlock drain which was behind the mortuary. Again, checks were made, but the building was always padlocked. However, on Thursday, acting on information, the police were contacted and along with a team from the municipality, they swooped down on the illegal morgue where persons along with two bodies were seen.

The remains were dispatched to the nearby Arokium Funeral Home, but relatives of the deceased opted to have their dead go to other locations. This newspaper was reliably informed that relatives of 15 deceased persons have utilised the services of the morgue since its unauthorised opening.