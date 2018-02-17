Mother, daughter remanded on drugs charge

FOLLOWING the Valentine’s Day cocaine bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, a mother and daughter appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer a drug-trafficking charge.

Rachel Narine, 19 and her mother, Kavita Persaud, 40, both of Ramsingh Street, Annandale, were jointly charged with having 2.660 kilograms of cocaine in their possession for the purpose of trafficking at the CJIA on February 14.

Both women denied the charge while their attorney, Everton Lammy-Singh, made an application for bail.

Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) prosecutor Konyo Sandiford told the court that the teen was arrested with the cocaine in false walls of her handbag by officers as she went through the CJIA scanner.

A further investigation was done and Narine’s mother along with a taxi driver who drove them to the airport were also arrested and taken to CANU headquarters.

Sandiford noted that Narine and Persaud gave detailed confession statements to the police and showed how the drug got into the bag.

The magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded the women to prison until February 22.