AS the Mashramani season approaches partygoers will experience the hottest fetes of the season! One thing is for sure, there will be no shortage of entertainment in store. Here’s what’s Buzzing this weekend.

Today

It’s the Wet Fete Party called “Ah wan give it to you”. Ladies come out in your short pants and ‘lil’ tops.

Fellas you just be there. It’s going to be crazy. It’s all happening at the BV Post Office corner E.C.D. Music by Father Moey and One Man Band.

Extra beer brings to you Jouvert, Water and Powder. This event is happening at the back of the old bank. Lots of giveaways, including cutters and phone cards. This is going to be a fun event. Music by DJ Fresh and selector Cool.

Tomorrow

For fun and excitement for all the people who are big fans of reggae music, the place to be is at The Strip Lounge. Jah Cure is Live at The Strip, Giftland Mall!!! This is an event you don’t want to miss!

It’s the INAUGURAL event called “FOG – ALL WHITE SOCA PARTY”. This is going to be an exciting one. LOCATION: Magic City/ Fireside Grill n Chill Car Park, 139 Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty. From TRINIDAD – Boyaka Smash feat. TITAN Vibes. Fun Events will be launching its Signature Moscato Snow Cone Shots at the event! General Presold Tickets $1,500. Three females on one (3 on 1) Ticket: $4000

** This is the party you all have been hearing about. It’s fun, exciting, and filled with entertainment. It’s the party called “SOAK Street Festival” Paint and Water -it’s going down at the 704 Parking Lot. Don’t miss it!

Sunday

Get warmed up for Mashramani with our Kid’s Mash Costume Competition!!! This Sunday, 14:00hrs-18:00hrs. Bring the kids down to Massy Stores for a day of FUN!There will be Games, Face-painting, Bouncy Castle, DJ on Site and a Kid’s Costume Competition!! You can WIN amazing prizes!

Costumes will be judged for the following categories:

1. Best Cultural Design

2. Best Folklore design

3. Most creative design depicting Mashramani theme “Let’s cooperate and celebrate Republic 48”

So head down to Massy Stores this Sunday, it’s FUN for the entire family!

It’s the Red and White Mashramani Boat Cruise

Boat leaves Parika at 09:00hrs sharp! Music by Stereo Sonic,DJ Magnum and One Man Band. This is going to be an Exhilarating event!