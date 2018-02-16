West Bury labourer remanded for stabbing ex-lover

LEONARD Grant called “Snakie”, 36, of West Bury Village, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday remanded to prison for stabbing his ex-lover when he appeared before Magistrate Ester Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge of attempt to commit murder and was remanded to prison until March 5.

It is alleged that on February 12, Grant with intent to commit murder, stabbed Shenella Marks at Charity Water Front.

Police Prosecutor Haimraj Ramsewack told the court that Marks is hospitalised and had to undergo emergency surgery to remove the knife which was stuck in her neck. He asked the magistrate to refuse bail due to the seriousness of the offense.

Meanwhile, according to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, Marks, 23, of Dredge Creek Upper Pomeroon River, Region Two was stabbed four times about her body.

She received a stab wound to her left lower back, two to her right side just below her arm pit and one behind her ear.

Information reaching this publication revealed that Marks and Grant were in a common-in-law relationship for nine years. The relationship produced a son, Orlando Grant, eight.

Due to alleged constant abuse by Marks, the couple separated. The couple also has numerous domestic violence matters pending in court and were ordered by the court to keep the peace.

According to mother of the injured Marks, Jenita Anthony, her daughter was threatened numerous times by Grant that he would end her life. The mother said the suspect had approached her just before they entered the boat.

“I was there, he told me that very soon you will be crying for your daughter,” the mother claimed.

The mother then said she immediately went and made a report to the Charity Police Station, leaving her daughter on the landing, and as she was returning to that location, she saw a crowd at the waterfront.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, my daughter was stabbed and he threw her in the river. When I saw her, the knife was stock in her neck, I then immediately went for help,” the saddened mother related.

Marks was rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity and was immediately transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital where she is still a patient.