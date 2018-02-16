The ‘Big Haresh’ is back!

– National Chutney Competition finals on Sunday night

FOLLOWING an accident which rendered local chutney singer Haresh Singh to the confines of a wheelchair, he was unable to participate in the 2017 National Chutney Competition. This year, though, he wants everyone to know that he is back in the game with his new song “Chutney Raja.”

Singh has done his own writing and has also composed the music for the song. At last week’s semifinals held in Bartica, he was selected as one of the top 10 to perform in the finals on Sunday at the Leonora Track and Field, West Coast Demerara.

Singh told The Buzz in an interview that “Chutney Raja” is all about the story involving his accident, and how he has managed to get back into the competition. He described it as the only traditional chutney song in the competition that features pure Hindi.

The accident happened on his birthday last year when he was struck down by a vehicle and sustained a broken leg. For about seven months, he had to seek the assistance of a wheelchair and then crutches.

Singh has won this competition in the past five times ever since it got underway in 2001 or has otherwise been placed among the top three. Haresh believes though that he can do much better if copyright laws come back on the scene.

As such, he is only hoping that the government will do something for the struggling artistes in the country who work hard on their music.

Haresh, 45, was born at Bush Lot, on the Essequibo Coast, and is well known there as the ‘Big Haresh’ or ‘Kumar Sanu’. He previously released a CD with 10 songs including the popular ‘Dulahin run away’, ‘Indian Gyal’, and ‘Margarita’.

He believes that the thing that most sets him apart from his colleagues is the fact that he composes his own songs. “I compose my own songs, own air, melody, everything! The rule is originality, and other singers in Guyana should adopt this,” he said. “Right now, many artistes are using back Bollywood songs and fitting in their voice and lyrics. Do not pirate people’s songs! Try to compose your own songs. When you pirate, you kill the culture. It’s just like a copycat.”

He continued: “You have young children who never knew and heard about the original singers, and who therefore give all praise to the copycats. And that’s bad. That’s what I like Anand [Persaud, the karaoke singer] for. You singing, sing back the original Bollywood thing. Don’t try to put in your own words.”

Locally, Harresh gives much respect to Celia Samaroo, owner of Shakti Strings; and Queen Yasmin, of the Originals Band, now residing outside of Guyana.

‘Big Harresh’ who attended Anna Regina Secondary School, believes that he will significantly improve his skills within the next 10 years. “I’m sure that I will make it. I’m following my dream. I hope to get bigger and better,” he said.