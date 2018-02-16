Solar panels needed in riverain areas

– to effectively store vaccines, Region Two RDC hears

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) Councillor and Chairman of the Health and Sanitation committee Arnold Adams is requesting solar panels for all Amerindian communities within the riverain areas of Region Two.

Adams made this request at a recent Regional Democratic Council (RDC) statutory meeting held this month.

Addressing fellow councillors, Adams said there is need for effective management of vaccines along the coast, especially in the hinterland areas and such solar panels are needed to ensure the vaccines are preserved.

He was at the time making reference to the spoilage of vaccines which was recorded last year.

“Last year records show that thousands of vaccines were spoilt due to the fluctuation of electricity and other factors. Let us ensure that this doesn’t happen in this New Year, solar panels are needed,” Adams said.

He said with the installation of solar panels, it will ensure that the vaccines are kept at the right temperature, thereby avoiding spoilage.

Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt said an investigation was recently launched into the spoilage and the findings were appalling.

The findings point to fluctuation of electricity and called for the generator at the Suddie Hospital to be maintained.

“Vaccines are costly and as such staff needs to be more responsible and ensure that they are stored properly,” the regional chairman said.

Another PPP Councillor Doreen Jacobus, from Tapakuma, supported the call for solar panels. Jacobus, who served as a midwife for some 20 years, said most health posts in the Amerindian communities do not have a refrigerator and often health workers are forced to store vaccines in ‘flasks’.

She said health posts and centres should be equipped with proper refrigeration to store vaccines as well as a system should be in place to monitor same.