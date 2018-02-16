Serial carjackers face more charges

TWO alleged serial carjackers and robbers who are currently on remand for a series of robberies around Georgetown were yesterday back before a City Magistrate; this time on a number of carjacking charges and were further remanded to prison.

They are 29-year-old Shawn Archibald of Unity Place South Ruimveldt and 39-year-old Timothy Waldron of the same address.

It is alleged that on 4 November 2017 at Irving Street both Waldron and Archibald while being armed with a gun robbed Ryhann Shah of 1 Toyota Allion car worth $4M, cellphone worth $10,000, groceries worth $5,000 and $15,000 cash.

The second charge alleges that on the 28 November at Kitty both Waldron and Archibald being armed with a gun robbed Nadir Williams one Samsung Galaxy S6 phone worth $120,000; one hand bag worth $3000; wallet worth $10,000 and $10,000 cash, also a Allion motor car worth $2.9 million.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Waldron was also slapped separately with three robbery under-arms charges. It is alleged that on 16 June 2017 at Station Street Kitty while armed with a gun robbed Gregorick Layne of two iPhones worth 204,000; one flat screen television set worth $100,000 and a quantity of footwear and clothes worth $250,000. On the same day he also robbed Layne of a Toyota Axel car worth $2.5M property of Naomi.

The second charge alleges that on the 16 June 2017 Waldron also at Station Street Kitty while being armed with a gun robbed Roxanne Rambisham of $400,000 cash, two iPhones worth $350,000 and an iPod worth $200,000. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor objected bail on the grounds that a gun was used in the commission of the crime and the seriousness of the charge. Both of the defendants were refused bail and were remanded to prison until March 5, 2018.

Back in January both men were charged with armed robbery that was committed on a miner on Old Year’s Day. Particulars of that charge state that on December 31 at Republic Avenue, McKenzie, Linden, the duo while being armed with a gun robbed Trevor Campbell of five gold chains valued $740,000. They pleaded not guilty to the charge. Archibald was charged for being armed with a gun on January 1, at West Ruimveldt, and robbing Roy Jaundoo of two gold chains along with an iPhone totalling $406,000. He was further charged for using a fake number plate on motor vehicle PTT 233 on December 5, at Festival City knowing same to be false. He denied both of the charges and was remanded to prison until February 2.

Meanwhile, Waldron was charged for using a fake number plate on PTT 1946, knowing same to be false. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $156,000 bail and the matter adjourned until February 2. Archibald on that occasion following his appearance before two separate magistrates in the city was then taken to the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court to face a charge for the theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was hijacked during an armed robbery at Better Hope on the East Coast of Demerara on December 30, 2017.