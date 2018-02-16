Radio Aishalton to be switched on

COMMUNITIES located in the deep south of the Rupununi Savannahs on Saturday will be able to switch on their radios to 95.1FM, as the Government moves to commission Radio Aishalton.

Radio Aishalton is the first radio station to be established in the deep south of the Rupununi. Equipped with the latest technology in radio broadcasting, this $45M radio station is fully powered by solar energy. The radio station is expected to serve not only residents of Aishalton but also residents of Shea, Maruranau, Awaurewaunau, Karaudarnau, Achawib, Parabara, Masakenari, Bashauzon and Churikadnau.

Potential broadcasters from within the district are being trained by Dr. Rovin Deodat, the Coordinator for Government’s Regional Radio Project. The Government considers connecting communities in the ‘hinterland’ as vital to improving people’s lives and creating more opportunities for them. Having already connected many communities in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), through the establishment of Radio Lethem, in May 2016, and in Barima-Waini, (Region One) with the setting up of Radio Mabaruma, in June 2016, the Office of the Prime Minister commissioned Radio Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight) on October 8, 2017 and recently Radio Bartica in Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) on November 17, 2017. Also, in the pipeline for 2018 is Radio Orealla in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

His Excellency President David Granger, along with Government Ministers, Community Leaders and National Communications Network (NCN) officials, will be commissioning Radio Aishalton on Saturday. (DPI)