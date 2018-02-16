Lindo Creek COI hearings on hold

– Commissioner cites lack of prerequisite arrangements

THE first public hearing for the Lindo Creek Massacre Commission of Inquiry (COI) was postponed on Thursday over what the Chairman (Retd) Justice Donald Trotman described as absence of internal prerequisite arrangements.

The first of a series of public hearings into the June 2008 massacre was scheduled to commence at 9:00hrs on Thursday at the Department of Public Service but after approximately one hour of waiting, Justice Trotman, notified reporters that the public hearing was postponed until further notice. “We had scheduled the commencement of public hearings from today but due to regrettable circumstances over which we had no control, the commission has no control whatsoever, because of certain important prerequisite arrangements for the functioning of the commission have not been put in place, we are unable to hold any public hearings, and for that matter any other inquiries until these important perquisites have been put in place,” the Commissioner explained.

A staff of the CoI Secretariat had earlier indicated to the press that four persons were scheduled to take the stand. The Commissioner confirmed that those persons are relatives of some of the eight miners whose burnt remains were found at Lindo Creek in the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice District on June 21, 2008. “We have been expecting relatives of the deceased whose deaths are being inquired at Lindo Creek. Some of them have not been able to come and some may arrive late and the uncertainty of their presence is one of the factors,” Justice Trotman further explained.

He, however, ruled out that the relatives maybe somewhat hesitant to appear before the Commission. “No, I think it is a matter of logistics, transportation, many of them live pretty far out and while we have been in telephonic communication with them, we have not had, in many cases, direct communications with them,” he said. Justice Trotman said he remains hopeful that the outstanding issues would be addressed soon to allow for public hearings to commence on Monday February 19. Public hearings were scheduled for Thursday February 15, Monday February 19 and Thursday February 22, 2018.

The CoI has been established to enquire into the circumstances surrounding the killings of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry-Wong, on or about June 21, 2008 and to report its findings and recommendations to President David Granger. Leonard Arokium, the owner of the mining camp in which the eight miners were found dead, had long argued that the killings were committed by members of the Joint Services but the police on the other hand had said that the men were murdered by the then Rondell Rawlins, alias ‘Fine Man’, gang. Arokium’s son, Dax, 29; his brother, Cedric called “Brother” were among those killed. Arokium was not among those who were scheduled to speak on Thursday Guyana Chronicle has confirmed.

One of the key witnesses, Courtney Wong, in an interview with this newspaper earlier this month, had said that the “truth is out there.”

Courtney Wong – the brother of Clifton Wong who was among the eight miners brutally killed– said news surrounding the massacre had been smeared with lies by political leaders and the security forces, but the CoI will give the world a chance to know the truth – “the full truth” about the incident.

Close to 10 years later, Wong, who had worked along with Arokium at the mining camp as a mechanic, expressed the belief that the men had been killed by the Joint Services.

“I am glad that the truth will be able to come out now,” he told this newspaper.

Wong’s brother had journeyed to the Lindo Creek mining camp in the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice Region to replace him after he had left for Georgetown to conduct business.

He had said when the time comes, he will testify at the CoI to ensure that justice is served. Wong was among those who had journeyed with the police to Lindo Creek after the discovery was made by Arokium on June 21, 2008.

The CoI Secretariat, in a notice, said all persons wishing to testify are asked to submit statements of their intended testimonies in writing to the commission prior to their appearing before it. Persons who wish to testify, but may need assistance in composing their witness statements will be assisted by the Commission’s Secretariat and are invited to contact the secretariat at the email address and/or telephone number lindocoi@dps.gov.gy or 227-2292.

The CoI was established to investigate and make findings of fact on all matters in relation to the killings of the eight miners. It will also make recommendations on actions to be taken against all persons and/or organisations that are deemed responsible for the deaths of those persons.

The commission will be accepting original and follow-up statements from interested parties during its life and will be setting subsequent hearings to facilitate the attendance of witnesses.