Lima man on bail for robbing pump attendant

LESLEY Conway called “Pickie”, 50, of Lima sea dam, Essequibo Coast was on Thursday slapped with a robbery-under-arm charge after he made his first appearance before Magistrate Ester Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on February 07, he robbed pump attendant Shahabudeen Baksh called “Reyaz” of $39,000 at Lima, Essequibo Coast and fled the scene.

Conway denied the charge when it was read to him and was granted bail in the sum of $30,000. His next court appearance is on March 8.

