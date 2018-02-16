‘Consultation is a must’- Broomes says to Moblissa residents

HAILING the visit of junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes to their community as ‘God-sent’, residents of Moblissa voiced their concerns of the indiscriminate mining of sand and loam in their community by private contractors.

Moblissa is located on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and is geographically located in both Regions Four and 10. The mining of the natural resources has been taking place in the community for many years by private contractors and the residents recently brought it to the attention of regional officials of Region 10. They noted that their community is being exploited of its mineral wealth and is currently starved for development. This they deemed as unfair and are in dire need of amicable solutions to the problem.

Minister Broomes upon hearing of the concerns from regional officials visited the community on Thursday, along with Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, Regional Chairman Renis Morian and other regional officials. Residents braved the inclement weather to meet with the officials. Speaking on behalf of the residents was Chairman of the Community Development Council Arthur Reynolds who said that the community demands financial benefits from the mining of the loam pit. He also proposed that two checkers be employed in an effort to ascertain the amount of loam leaving the community via trucks on a daily basis.

Reynolds posited that the contractors should contribute to the repairing of the community’s access road as well as to put provisions in place for the reclamation of the soil in an effort to push agricultural production in the community. This he said is in keeping with the Government’s drive for a green economy.

These proposals were all endorsed by Regional Chairman Renis Morian who posited that the community should benefit from the mining.

Minister Broomes upon listening to the concerns reminded the residents that the contractor, as well as three others, is a licenced miner but her investigation revealed that no consultation was done when these licences were issued by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. This is something that must be stopped, she said. “I am saying that consultation must be done, it is not only what is written on the book, you have persons living in the community and once strangers are coming into the community, you ought to know, you should be informed….” Broomes said. In this regard, the Minister said that the three other licensed miners will not start mining without consultation being done with the people.

Going forward, she said, it is not about confrontation with the mining contractor but to bring amicable solutions to the issue, so that both parties can benefit. She suggested that a toll can be placed for trucks to pay upon transporting loam out of the community. In addition, she rallied with the contractor for residents of the community to also be employed with his company as local content is important. The contractor had no objection to this and will be meeting with the residents as well as other regional officials on Monday for further consultation on the way forward. Broomes also revealed that for 2018, she will be focusing on sand pit mining, quarrying, and loam mining to have a better understanding on what is going on in these areas.

Before leaving the Minister visited the mining pit and held further discussions with the contractor and also donated a football to the community youth group.