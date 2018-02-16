Children’s dance and masquerade rock

WITH animated hip-hop performances, dramatic dances and colourful masquerade performances, the Ministry of Education Children’s Mashramani Dance and Masquerade finals concluded at the National Cultural Centre before a boisterous crowd on Thursday.

Georgetown’s Westfield Prep, South Ruimveldt Secondary, Ann’s Grove Primary of Region four and New Silver City Secondary of Region 10 were a few of the schools that picked up wins as the day ended.

The day saw performances across four age categories: namely 5-7, 8-10, 11-13, and 14- 17, performing in group and hip hop dances and masquerade competitions.

Representing the Georgetown District, Westfield Prep Primary collected the first two prizes of the day as they ruled in the 5-7 and 8-10 Dance (Group) category.

The last act in the category–the all-girls group–was by far the best performance with their piece titled “Praise and Worship”.

For their piece “Wishawow” which saw a medley of dancers decked out in princess costumes, One Mile Primary brought Region 10 second place.

Third place for this category went to Region Three’s Genesis Early Childhood with their inspiring act called “Fluttering Fairies”.

Over in the 8-10 dance category, Westfield Prep again stood out, with their dramatic dance to the lyrics of Michael Jackson’s “Heal the World” embodying their theme of “Cries of Hope”.

This time, second place went to Region Three’s Uitvlugt Secondary for their moving, African-themed piece “Celebrate the Legend” that dripped with creativity and energetic choreography, and set the tone of Angelique Kidjo’s “Shango”.

Tapakuma Lake Primary of Region Two finished third.

Ann’s Grove won the 8-10 masquerade, Malgre Tout Primary of Region Three brought second while One Mile Primary was placed third.

In the 11 – 13 dance (group), South Ruimveldt emerged winner, Three Miles Secondary of Region Seven brought second and One Mile Primary copped third place.

New Silver City bagged the 11 – 13 dance (hip hip), while La Bonne Intention Secondary of Region Four was placed second and Houston Secondary, representing Georgetown, came in at third.

The Children’s Mashramani programme continues today, again at the National Cultural Centre with the Calypso and Dramatic Poetry competitions.