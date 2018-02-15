Teen busted with cocaine at CJIA

A 19-year-old female outgoing passenger to the United States was on Wednesday busted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport with cocaine concealed in her handbag.

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit have since arrested her mother and another relative. In a release, CANU said ranks conducted a search on the woman who was scheduled to travel to the USA. They found a quantity of suspected cocaine concealed in her handbag. The teenager resides on the East Coast of Demerara and was accompanied to the airport by her mother and family members, the release stated. It was tested and weighed 2.660 kg. The young woman, her mother and the relative are currently in custody assisting with the investigation.