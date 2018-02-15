Carjacking mastermind being sought

A Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown resident who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the carjackings, is being sought, the Guyana Police Force has said.

Investigators last night swooped down on his premises and conducted a search during which, the ranks found a black Mazda Axela Motorcar with license number PTT 2794, along with twelve certificates of registration for various vehicles including some that were seized from the home of an ex-policeman who is currently in custody.

A 52-year-old female was found at the residence and has been taken into custody. The woman’s name was found on two of the seized vehicles’ registration.

On Wednesday two persons were arrested and four vehicles suspected to have been stolen were seized during a police operation at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The police reported that acting on information, a party of cops commanded by a senior officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Toyota Premio, PMM 6979, which is suspected to have been stolen.

Shortly after, the police went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39-year-old taxi driver on whose premises two ‘dirt’ bikes (a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150) suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

As the search continued, a 22-year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri, was apparently alerted to the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Toyoto Spacio motor car, PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work as taxi since last Thursday by a named individual.

That person is now in police custody, along with the taxi driver. The vehicles are lodged at the Brickdam Police Station as investigations continue.

Earlier this week, police ranks in ‘A’ Division during a 10-hour operation which concluded at 03:00hrs in the morning at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and six persons were arrested.

Two motorcars, along with a canter truck which is registered to a Barr Street, Kitty resident, loaded with the shell of a silver-coloured Toyota Spacio and a quantity of vehicle parts, suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were also seized and lodged.

The suspects are reportedly employed by an ex-policeman, who is in custody along with others assisting with the investigation.

On Friday last, a former policeman, a husband and wife and four women, were taken into custody following the discovery of several suspected stolen vehicles and parts at North Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara and Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

It is believed that the vehicles might have been hijacked and stripped of their parts which are being sold.

Police ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit swooped down on the North Vryheid’s Lust premises occupied by a 29-year-old taxi driver and his 25-year-old wife and found several car mirrors with engraved licence plate numbers, doors, lights, wipers and other vehicle parts for Toyota Allion, Spacio and Premio motor cars.

As a result, the couple was taken into custody after the husband provided the police with conflicting stories as to why the suspected stolen vehicle parts were stockpiled at his residence.

Meanwhile, on the aforementioned day, the ex-policeman and four women were detained after police ranks in ‘A’ Division went to a property at Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, and conducted a search, during which a quantity of vehicle parts and several vehicles suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

The items have been lodged at the Timehri Police Station.