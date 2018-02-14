Two years for having a spent shell

A MINI-BUS conductor was on Tuesday sentenced to two years’ jail by Magistrate Faith McGusty for being in possession of a component of ammunition without being a licensed firearm holder.

Anthony Pereira, 23, of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, after being on trial was found guilty of having a .32 spent shell in his possession on September 29, 2017 at Croal Street, Georgetown.

The matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor Christopher Morris. According to reports on the day in question, the police on patrol duty in the area conducted a search on the defendant and the spent shell was found in his pants pocket.