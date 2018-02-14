Two homeless following Durban Street fire

–arson suspected
An early morning fire on Durban Street, which is suspected to be the work of an arsonist ,has left two persons homeless.
The fire which started around 01:00hrs on Wednesday morning has left pensioner Ingrid Barry and a mid-aged female security guard contemplating their next move after their apartments were destroyed.
Barry told investigators that she heard something tossed through one of her windows and she took evasive action and exited the building using a back stairs after realizing that there was fire in the house.
Persons in the community related that the woman had just retired to bed when the object was reportedly tossed at the house.
The property is said to be at the center of a dispute. (Leroy Smith)