Police recover more cars on Soesdyke /Linden Highway

..as carjacking crackdown continues

Two more persons have been arrested and four other suspected stolen vehicles were seized during a police operation at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Tuesday night.

According to the police , acting on information, ranks commanded by a senior Officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Toyota Premio motorcar bearing registration PMM 6979 which is suspected to be stolen.

Shortly after, the team went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39- year-old taxi driver on whose premises two dirt bikes ,a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150, which are also suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

Police said as the search continues for stolen vehicles, a 22 -year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri was apparently alerted of the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Spacio motor car # PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work taxi since last Thursday by a named individual who is in police custody. The taxi driver was promptly also arrested.

The vehicles are all lodged at the Brickdam Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.