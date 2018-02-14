Police recover more cars on Soesdyke /Linden Highway

By -
0
1

..as carjacking crackdown continues 

Two more persons have been arrested and  four other suspected stolen vehicles were  seized during a police operation at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Tuesday night.

 According to the police , acting on information, ranks commanded by a senior Officer proceeded to a location at Yarrowkabra and found a black Toyota Premio motorcar bearing registration PMM 6979 which is suspected to be stolen.

The Toyota Premio which was seized.

 Shortly after, the team went to another location in Yarrowkabra and arrested a 39- year-old taxi driver on whose premises two dirt bikes ,a red and black Honda Tornado and a CRF Honda 150, which are also  suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained, were found.

 Police said as the search continues for stolen vehicles,  a 22 -year-old taxi driver of Chand Sand Road, Timehri was apparently alerted of the police’s operation and quickly handed over to the police at Timehri, a beige Spacio motor car # PPP 82, which he alleged was given to him to work taxi since last Thursday by a named individual who is in police custody. The taxi driver was promptly  also arrested. 

The vehicles are all lodged at the Brickdam Police Station.

 Investigations are ongoing.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR