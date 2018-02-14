PNCR concerned about Mayor Green’s conduct

…delegate calls for King’s removal

Amid the growing fallout between city councillors and the administration at City Hall, the PNCR Central Executive Committee has expressed concerns over the public conduct of Mayor Patricia Chase-Green and a call has been made for Town Clerk , Royston King to be removed.

In a correspondence seen by this newspaper, Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan told Chase-Green that at a Central Executive Committee meeting on February 7 2018 concerns were expressed about her public conduct.

“Madam Mayor, on 2018.02.07 at a meeting of the members of the Central Executive

Committee of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), be informed that

concerns were expressed about your public conduct generally, with specific reference to

your public utterances which may be construed only as confrontational to the office and

/ or the person holding the office of the Minister of Communities, and the effects and

implications of such conduct.”

Further, on 2018.02.10 at a meeting of the General Council of the PNCR, a delegate and

Councillor called for the removal of the Town Clerk (TC) of the City of Georgetown. That

call was premised on the opinion of the delegate that the TC’s conduct, deportment, and

actions constitute an embarrassment to the administration” Bulkan told Chase-Green in the letter.

Regarding King’s conduct , Minister Bulkan made reference to a missive penned by Deputy Mayor Lionel Jaikaran, which informed that he was unaware that an appeal of the court order by the Town Clerk had been undertaken regarding the Bel Air Park fiasco.

“Mr. Jaikaran stated too, that he was similarly taken aback by the decision which predicated the court order, namely the use of the Bel Air Park for housing, as neither of those matters were decided nor even discussed by Council. He made clear his disapproval of such practices,” the Communities Minister said.

Minister Bulkan also called on the Mayor to provide information relative to business transactions made by the council . “Be informed that I require the following: a complete list of all contracts, leases, sales, and any other transactions involving assets (real estate, equipment, etc) under the control of Council, between the date of assuming office in April 2016 to the present,” the letter stated.

Green has recently accused Minister Bulkan of interfering with the work of the council , a charge he has dismissed.

The Mayor and Town Clerk have been receiving criticisms for several months from various stakeholders regarding their conduct , including for their role in the Smart City Solutions parking meter project. That matter is engaging the attention of the courts.

In Wednesday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle , Councillor Sherod Duncan signalled his disapproval of King’s conduct . “The Council is no longer in charge at City Hall, the Town Clerk is in full command,” Duncan stated in the letter columns of the newspaper.

Duncan said he intends to move a vote of no-confidence against the Town Clerk.