PM’s heart surgery successful

PRIME Minister Moses Nagamootoo is recovering from heart by-pass surgery which his family noted on Tuesday was successful.

The prime minister’s wife Mrs Sita Nagamootoo and family members expressed appreciation to all well-wishers. Government in a statement attributed to Minister of State Joseph Harmon noted that Prime Minister Nagamootoo is resting and recovering with Mrs Nagamootoo, his children and other family members by his side.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo is expected to make a full and complete recovery in the coming weeks before returning to Guyana. “The Government of Guyana wishes Prime Minister Nagamootoo well as he recuperates and extends its support to Mrs. Nagamootoo and the family during the recovery process,” the statement read.

“The Government of Guyana, on its own behalf and on behalf of the people of Guyana, extends its deepest appreciation to the surgeons, doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in Guyana and in the United States, who provided excellent care to the prime minister,” the statement noted.

Harmon stated in a release on Monday that Nagamootoo recently underwent a routine medical examination in Guyana which revealed that he has some cardiac issues. In a statement the Alliance For Change said it is heartened that Nagamootoo had a medical issue detected at an early stage and is undergoing medical care to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, the Alliance For Change said it was pleased to have received the reassuring news that Prime Minister Nagamootoo successfully completed heart by-pass surgery in the United States. “The party wishes Prime Minister Nagamootoo well in his recovery process in the coming weeks and looks forward to his full and complete recovery. The party extends its support to his wife, Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo and their children Maria, Angela, Adela and Ernesto along with their grandchildren and other relatives who are by his side at this time.”

According to the party, it eagerly anticipates Nagamootoo’s return to Guyana following his full recovery over the coming weeks and the continuation of his selfless and tireless work in improving the lives of all Guyanese. “The AFC, once again, offers its sincere thanks to the medical professionals in Guyana and in the United States who provided care of the highest quality to Prime Minister Nagamootoo throughout this process.

The party thanks as well the Guyanese public for their prayers and good wishes and encourages all to keep Prime Minister Nagamootoo in their prayers.”