CSEC students to sit diagnostic examinations

FIFTH form students who will be writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination this year, will sit an English and Mathematics Diagnostic Examinations on Wednesday, February 14th and Thursday, February 15th, 2018.

The examination that has been prepared by the Ministry of Education will cover the content that is expected to have been taught to date. The test will be administered to all students writing CSEC.

Teachers for the two subjects will utilise the results from these examinations to effectively re-teach and give students practice exercises that will aid them in mastering the content, the ministry said in a release. The teachers who will be marking the examination scripts have been furnished with the relevant marking schemes for each subject area.

The Mathematics Paper 2 and Paper 1 examinations will be written in the morning and afternoon respectively on Wednesday, February 14th, 2018, while the English A paper 2 and Paper 1 examinations will be written on Thursday, February 15th, 2018 in similar fashion.

Both examinations are being treated as national assessments, which will be administered as per timetable under strict examination conditions. Immediately after the assessment, the scripts will be marked at each school by a pool of markers using the marking schemes provided.