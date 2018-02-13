Windies to playRest of the World XI at Lord’s in hurricane relief match

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – West Indies will take on an ICC Rest of the World XI at Lord’s in May, to raise funds for the rebuilding of stadiums in Dominica and Anguilla damaged by the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year.

The Twenty20, scheduled for May 31, will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as a full international.

Cricket West Indies has partnered with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and the England and Wales Board to stage the match,.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria have devastated parts of the Eastern Caribbean and we have been considering how CWI can best show support for our region in the most impactful way,” CWI president Dave Cameron said.

“I would like personally to thank MCC for agreeing to host the match at Lord’s, and ECB, especially their president Giles Clarke, for their kind and generous support of this initiative.

“I am sure the match will be highly entertaining and competitive, as well as a great platform for us to raise much-needed funds.”

ECB chairman Colin Graves said his members were always ready and willing to assist in the ongoing relief efforts in the region.

“To have two category 5 hurricanes in the space of two weeks was unprecedented and everyone around the world was shocked by the destruction which was caused,” he explained.

“The ECB and CWI have always enjoyed a fantastic relationship and we are keen to support them and the people of the Caribbean in this fundraising initiative.”

MCC chief executive and secretary, Guy Lavender, said the event revived memories of a similar match hosted at Lord’s just over half-a-century ago, when Sir Garry Sobers led a Windies side against a World XI skippered by Australian Bob Simpson.

“MCC is delighted to be able to host this very special match. The last time that a match between West Indies and Rest of the World was held at Lord’s was in 1966,” he recalled.

“MCC has enjoyed a warm relationship with the people of the Caribbean for over a century, and is proud to be able to play a part in providing relief for the areas that were devastated by last year’s hurricanes.

“I am looking forward to seeing a capacity crowd to help raise funds to restore important cricket facilities.”

Last September Hurricanes Irma and Maria barrelled through the Caribbean leaving billions of dollars in damage and resulting in over 50 deaths.

Windsor Park, the Test venue located in Dominica, was badly affected after the country took a direct hit from Maria.