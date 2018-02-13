Warrican’s all-round display puts Windies A on course for victory

LEFT-arm spinner Jomel Warrican followed up an unbeaten half-century with a seven-wicket haul as Windies ‘A’ gained ascendancy against England’s Lions on Tuesday’s third day of the first unofficial Test between the two countries at the Trelawny Stadium in Jamaica.

Warrican took 7 for 33 off 23.3 overs as England crashed to 132 all out, a lead of 105.

At the close Windies ‘A’ were 31 for 1 from 4.4 overs, needing another 75 for victory. John Campbell was the batsman out for 15 caught by Liam Livingstone off the bowling of Jack Leach. Kieran Powell is not out on 16.

Trailing by 27 on first innings, England had an early sign of things to come when they lost opener Keaton Jennings for a duck to Rahkeem Cornwall when the score was on eight.

However, Haseeb Hameed (39) and Nick Gubbins (20) put on 52 runs for the second wicket before both were dismissed by Warrican to leave England on 75 for 3, a lead of just 46.

From there on Warrican and Rahkeem Cornwall 3 for 55 scythed through the England batting line up as the last seven wickets fell for 57 runs. The last five fell for just 14.

When play resumed on Tuesday, the Windies A on 232 for 8, still needed another 20 runs to overhaul England’s first innings score of 252.

Shane Dowrich resumed on 90 and Warrican on 54. Dowrich pushed his personal tally to 119 and Warrican 71 as they stretched their partnership of 118 to 161 before the former was dismissed with the score at 275. His knock took 222 balls and included 10 fours and a six.

Warrican’s 71 came from 182 balls. (Sportsmax).

LIONS 1st Innings 252

WINDIES A 1st Innings

(overnight 232 for eight)

*K Powell c Jennings b Porter 0

J Campbell c Jennings b Roland-Jones 0

J Blackwood c Livingstone b Porter 35

S Brooks st Foakes b Leach 12

Vishaul Singh c wkp Foakes b Coughlin 10

+S Dowrich c Gubbins b Livingstone 119

R Reifer c Hameed b Leach 6

R Cornwall run out 4

J Louis lbw b Leach 6

J Warrican not out 71

K Joseph b Livingstone 0

Extras (b8, lb2, w1, nb5) 16

TOTAL (all out, 96 overs) 279

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-2, 3-50, 4-54, 5-76, 6-89, 7-94, 8-114, 9-275, 10-279.

Bowling: Porter 16-2-47-2, Roland-Jones 14-2-48-1, Leach 34-7-84-3, Coughlin 8-2-17-1, Crane 10-0-43-0, Livingstone 14-1-30-2.

LIONS 2nd Innings

*K Jennings wkp Dowrich b Cornwall 0

H Hameed b Warrican 39

N Gubbins c Blackwood b Warrican 20

J Clarke c wkp Dowrich b Warrican 31

L Livingstone b Warrican 1

+B Foakes c Powell b Cornwall 20

P Coughlin lbw b Warrican 11

T Roland-Jones lbw b Cornwall 2

J Leach not out 0

M Crane c Singh b Warrican 0

J Porter c wkp Dowrich b Warrican 0

Extras (b2, lb1, nb5) 8

TOTAL (all out, 59.3 overs) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-60, 3-75, 4-81, 5-118, 6-120, 7-124, 8-132, 9-132, 10-132.

Bowling: Cornwall 25-5-55-3, Reifer 4-1-13-0, Warrican 23.3-12-33-7, Joseph 2-0-7-0, Louis 1-0-5-0, Campbell 4-0-16-0.

WINDIES A 2nd Innings (target: 106 runs)

K Powell not out 16

J Campbell c Livingstone b Leach 15

TOTAL (1 wkt, 4.4 overs) 31

Fall of wicket: 1-31.

Bowling: Porter 2-0-11-0, Livingstone 2-0-16-0, Leach .4-0-4-1.

Position: Windies A require a further 75 runs for victory with nine wickets intact.