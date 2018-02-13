UG’s administrative fees service-linked -Vice Chancellor clarifies

THE new administrative fees announced by the University of Guyana (UG) are service-linked and would have very little impact on every student of the institution, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ivelaw Griffith has explained.

Dr. Griffith, speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday said the hue and cry over the new fees at the institution is unnecessary. He said the decision which was made since June of last year saw the input of everyone, including the University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS). “Those fees have three categories of persons that they affect… I don’t think that most students are opposed to the fees, but I also know that most people may not have read about the fees.”

According to the VC, one category of payments has nothing to do with students directly but applies to hire car drivers going on campus. Another area is for students who wish to use certain services. Another category caters for prospective students and another for graduates who want to utilise particular services. “All of those fees are service-linked you pay the fees if you use the service.”

One such service is the accessing of letters from the university to present to consulates and embassies when applying for Visas. The Vice-Chancellor said that is a service that was being offered free for years. It was agreed that this needed to be reined in. According to Dr. Griffith, people are not appreciating the facts, but are allowing their emotions to take control.

He highlighted that many universities right here in Guyana have incomparable fees to UG. “We are mindful of who our students are, but we are also mindful that we have obligations”, which he explained that the university is at this time unable to meet, noting its current financial position and moreover, he does not intend to allow a budget deficit under his tenure. “I am conscious that whatever we do, we have to get enough income to meet the expenditures…I want to assure persons that there is no profligacy on my part, there is no unilateralism on my part, but the motion attached to the business of paying sometimes forces people not to look at the facts.”

UG, in a release recently announcing the increases, said some services were entirely free, but now attract a fee. These also include the re-sit examinations, which now cost $6,000. The release said the fees are only payable if use is made of the services to which they relate and that the new fees do not affect all students. (DPI)